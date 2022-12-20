According to sources at the scene, the two men sustained shots to the head, abdomen, arms and other parts of the body.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said a tow-truck driver was speaking to a man parked behind him when they came under fire from assailants with high-calibre rifles. He said the attackers fled on foot.
“The police are investigating a double murder. At this stage we cannot confirm it but we suspect it was a hit, considering the way it was carried out. Detectives have arrived and will be speaking to witnesses to see if we can get video footage,” he said.
A bystander said he heard gunshots going off “non-stop”.
“At first I thought it was firecrackers but they were too loud. They went on non-stop and I realised it was maybe a machine gun so I decided to duck and hide. It’s shocking that people can be shot in broad daylight,” said the man, who asked not to be named.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Two men die in Durban drive-by shooting
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Two men, one a tow-truck driver, died in a drive-by shooting in Durban on Tuesday.
Emer-G-Med paramedics said the shooting occurred shortly before 11am when the men were stationed at the corner of Stalwart Simelane (Stanger) and Argyle streets. The tow truck company is well established in the area.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen said when they arrived at the scene they found the two men had been shot multiple times.
Advanced life support intervention and cardiac resuscitation were attempted on both men, he said.
According to sources at the scene, the two men sustained shots to the head, abdomen, arms and other parts of the body.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said a tow-truck driver was speaking to a man parked behind him when they came under fire from assailants with high-calibre rifles. He said the attackers fled on foot.
“The police are investigating a double murder. At this stage we cannot confirm it but we suspect it was a hit, considering the way it was carried out. Detectives have arrived and will be speaking to witnesses to see if we can get video footage,” he said.
A bystander said he heard gunshots going off “non-stop”.
“At first I thought it was firecrackers but they were too loud. They went on non-stop and I realised it was maybe a machine gun so I decided to duck and hide. It’s shocking that people can be shot in broad daylight,” said the man, who asked not to be named.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Two KZN 'taxi bosses' killed in drive-by shooting
Midrand businessman Kevin Soal 'executed' by kidnappers
One killed, seven injured in Cape Town drive-by shooting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos