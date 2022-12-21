Clap-backs, threats, pens flying: Dali Mpofu's diva moments this year

Advocate Dali Mpofu's outbursts and clap-backs had us talking in 2022, from parrying insults over the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews to altercations with the section 194 inquiry chairperson.
Here are some of the advocate's moments in the spotlight this year:
Calls for his replacement in the JSC panel
At the beginning of the year, Mpofu hit back at insults over JSC interviews.
Several groups called for his replacement amid claims that he had asked an inappropriate question during an interview when he asked Judge President of the Gauteng division of the High Court, Dunstan Mlambo, to clear the air on sexual harassment rumours.
“Criticism is fine, but some people have gone beyond and have been hurling insults, and that is obviously unwelcome,” said Mpofu.
“Criticism, evaluation and analysis of the interviews is what robust democracies are all about.”
Mlambo denied the allegations.
‘Criticism is fine but hurling insults is unwelcome’: Dali Mpofu hits back at JSC interviews backlash
Guilty of breaching rules
Mpofu was found guilty of breaching rule 4.12 of the General Council of the Bar’s Uniform Rules of Ethics for telling public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s legal counsel, advocate Michelle le Roux, to “shut up” during proceedings at the state capture inquiry.
Taking to Twitter, he made a cryptic post about “a two-way tussle”.
“We are fighters exactly because we are fighting against the existing economic, social and political system. It is naive to expect the architects, beneficiaries and house Negroes of the white system not to fight back: a fight is a two-way tussle,” he wrote.
‘A fight is a two-way tussle’: Mpofu’s cryptic post gets tongues wagging after breach of ethics finding
Throwing a pen
A video of Mpofu throwing a pen, seemingly at a staff member who distracted him, raised many eyebrows.
He was representing suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her impeachment inquiry before parliament.
During the proceedings, Mpofu was distracted by a lady walking past him on screen. He seemed to ignore the first time she walked behind him, visible to camera, but turned back and glared at her when she did it a second time.
Mpofu tried to continue his train of thought, but a moment later he picked up a pen and threw it at someone or something off-screen.
WATCH | Do you want your pen back? Dali Mpofu's reaction to impeachment inquiry disturbance raises eyebrows
Another shut-up incident
Mpofu told the DA’s Kevin Mileham to shut up and reminded the chair “this is not a shebeen”, after he posed questions to former COO in the public protector's office, Busani Baloyi.
Baloyi was a witness in the parliamentary inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.
Testifying before the section 194 committee, Baloyi had several altercations with Mpofu, who was not happy with how she answered questions.
LISTEN | ‘Shut up, I’m not your little boy,’ Mpofu tells DA MP
Threatening section 194 inquiry chairperson
Mpofu also threatened section 194 inquiry chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi for his refusal to postpone the sitting of the inquiry after the public protector fell sick.
During a heated exchange, Mpofu told Dyantyi he would “regret” his conduct towards him, telling him he was not threatening him but making a promise.
After backlash online, he told 702 his threat was retaliation to “unwarranted abuse” he had been suffering.
“Anyone who knows me knows I will never tolerate abuse,” he said.
READ MORE:
'I begged him more than 10 times to stop shouting at me': Mpofu defends outburst
Screaming matches, corrections and a disgrace: Another day of drama at PP's impeachment hearing
PP’s impeachment hearing clocking up close to R100m in taxpayers’ money: Mpofu
