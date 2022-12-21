In November, the police arrested two suspects who had robbed an unsuspecting buyer who had responded to an online advertisement of a vehicle.
The victim saw an online advertisement for a vehicle in Hammanskraal and contacted the seller. The buyer met and gave the seller R80,000. The alleged seller fled the scene with the victim’s cash and the vehicle that had just been purchased, leaving the victim stranded.
Police nabbed the suspects after they placed another advertisement for the same vehicle.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela commended the team which arrested the perpetrators.
“The more arrests we make the harder we hit this grouping that commits these robberies. Online buyers must be cautious when communicating with people that place advertisements on social media, verify their credentials and insist on meeting the sellers in areas where they would not try to rob you,” Mawela said.
Police continued to warn the public about these online scams that are prevalent in Winterveld and Hammanskraal areas.
They asked anyone who might have fallen victim to these scammers to call Col Freddie Mogotsi at 082 416 0659 or Sgt Mary Makola at 082 930 1024.
TimesLIVE
Cops nab three suspects after robbery of couple lured by online advert
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
Police on Wednesday arrested three suspects in a sting operation after they had allegedly robbed a couple of cellphones, cash and bank cards in Winterveld, Tshwane, earlier this month.
The couple had responded to an advertisement on social media where CDs were sold.
“An arrangement was made for the couple to meet the person selling the CDs in Winterveld.
“Upon arrival at the place, the couple met a man who took them to another location where they were then robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash, cellphones and bank cards,” police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said.
She said the case was transferred from the Loate police station in Winterveld to the Gauteng Organised Crime Investigations team.
“The team then conducted a sting operation that led to the arrests. The suspects are expected to appear before the Ga-Rankuwa magistrate’s court facing a charge of armed robbery,” Muridili said.
Muridili said this arrest was the second in as many months where an online buyer had been scammed and robbed in the area.
TimesLIVE
