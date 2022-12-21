South Africa

Grade 12 teacher killed in car crash while on the way home from Bloemfontein marking centre

21 December 2022 - 14:35
The 34-year-old grade 12 mathematics and physical science teacher taught at Jagersfontein Combined School. File image
Image: 123RF

A grade 12 schoolteacher died in a car crash on Tuesday night while travelling home from a marking centre in Bloemfontein.

Selwyn Petrus Moos, 34, taught mathematics and physical science at Jagersfontein Combined School.

Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe expressed sadness and said the death of the young teacher was a big loss.

“At the age of 34, this talented, skilful and energetic teacher still had 31 years before the official retirement age. So we have been robbed,” Makgoe said.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga also conveyed condolences to the family and colleagues of the teacher. She said it was a great loss for the sector.

“Just when we thought marking had proceeded well without incident, we receive the shocking news of this accident.”

Motshekga urged road users to obey the rules of the road and ensure everyone arrives alive.

TimesLIVE

