South Africa

KZN mother allegedly stabs newborn to death after giving birth in shopping centre toilet

21 December 2022 - 14:42
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
IPSS Medical Rescue was called to a shopping centre in Sundumbili after a woman had allegedly given birth in the toilets.
IPSS Medical Rescue was called to a shopping centre in Sundumbili after a woman had allegedly given birth in the toilets.
Image: supplied by IPSS Medical Rescue

A KwaZulu-Natal woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her newborn baby to death after giving birth in a shopping centre toilet on Tuesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue’s Samantha Meyrick said paramedics were on the scene at a shopping centre in the Sundumbili area.

“A call was received after a woman had apparently given birth in the toilets at the centre. On arrival of paramedics, a woman was found holding the body of a dead baby.

“On investigation it was confirmed the woman had given birth to the baby in the shopping centre toilets but had then apparently stabbed the baby to death with an unknown object,” she said.

“Sundumbili SAPS are on the scene to investigate. The woman has been taken into custody.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

KZN mom who asked not to be judged for abandoning baby hands herself in

A 23-year-old mother who abandoned her baby in a bush in Verulam, with a note asking others not to judge her, handed herself over to police on ...
News
2 months ago

Call to legalise safe option to abandon babies still with parliament

A three-month-old baby was abandoned near a soccer field in Verulam last week, bringing the issue back into the spotlight
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Blind foreigners among 300 stranded after Joburg flats raided, allegedly by ... South Africa
  2. Department steps in after parent disputes school’s pass mark requirements News
  3. De Ruyter probed for ‘irregularity’ at Eskom News
  4. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  5. Hailstorms hit west of Johannesburg, leaving thousands without power South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election