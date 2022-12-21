Law student who drove Bolt vehicle killed on first day of the job

A law student driving a Bolt vehicle for the first time was only “helping for the day” when he was killed by passengers.

Tsireledzo Wanga Mphaphuli, 20, was robbed and stabbed to death by clients he picked up in Pretoria last week.

Mphaphuli matriculated last year. He was living in Pretoria East and doing his first year in BCom Law at Varsity College, his aunt Lucky Mulaudzi said.

“He had only got his driver’s licence last year. He is not a Bolt driver. He was just helping for the day, and it was his first time driving Bolt. It would have been more understandable if he died in a car accident, but instead he was stabbed on this day,” Mulaudzi told TimesLIVE.

Mphaphuli was asked to help pick up clients on Friday. He allegedly received a request from riders who wanted to travel from Garsfontein to Eersterust.

He took his VW Polo to pick up the riders, but upon arriving at Eersterust, the passengers allegedly robbed him of his belongings.

He was then stabbed in the upper body, said police spokesperson Sgt Sam Shibambo.