Law student who drove Bolt vehicle killed on first day of the job
The 20-year-old victim - a bubbly and kind person - was not a regular driver and just helping out for the day, says aunt
A law student driving a Bolt vehicle for the first time was only “helping for the day” when he was killed by passengers.
Tsireledzo Wanga Mphaphuli, 20, was robbed and stabbed to death by clients he picked up in Pretoria last week.
Mphaphuli matriculated last year. He was living in Pretoria East and doing his first year in BCom Law at Varsity College, his aunt Lucky Mulaudzi said.
“He had only got his driver’s licence last year. He is not a Bolt driver. He was just helping for the day, and it was his first time driving Bolt. It would have been more understandable if he died in a car accident, but instead he was stabbed on this day,” Mulaudzi told TimesLIVE.
Mphaphuli was asked to help pick up clients on Friday. He allegedly received a request from riders who wanted to travel from Garsfontein to Eersterust.
He took his VW Polo to pick up the riders, but upon arriving at Eersterust, the passengers allegedly robbed him of his belongings.
He was then stabbed in the upper body, said police spokesperson Sgt Sam Shibambo.
“He, however, managed to drive up until Georgehood Street. The members of the community who saw him in distress called the police. When the police arrived, the victim narrated his ordeal, and an ambulance was called,” said Shibambo.
Mulaudzi, who raised him, said she rushed from her home in Pretoria West to Wilgers Hospital in the east of Pretoria after receiving a call.
But about 20 minutes after arriving, she learnt her nephew had succumbed to his injuries, she said.
“He was still in the emergency room when I got there. I was just so confused at the time. Then the doctor told us after arriving that he is no more. He was a very bubbly, kind and unique young man who liked people and talking. He enjoyed our company as his aunts.”
The young man was the first child of his mother and her only son. Mulaudzi said the mother was not coping well with the sudden killing of her son.
“She is taking this very hard. We cried so much the past week. She was a bit better yesterday and finally managed to speak. We are even tired now from the crying. We are saving our energy for the funeral this Saturday in Venda.”
A large memorial service was held for Mphaphuli in Westpark on Tuesday. Community members who had helped the driver came to show their support. This also includes the ward councillor, said Mulaudzi.
“The memorial went well and was well-attended. It gave us some relief to get support from people out there. We want the killers to be found and justice to be served,” she said.
No arrests have been made yet. Shibambo said investigations are ongoing, and a manhunt has been launched to find the perpetrators.