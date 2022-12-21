South Africa

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer during public drinking confrontation

21 December 2022 - 14:23
The suspect has been charged with assaulting a police officer and will appear before the Springs magistrate's court on Thursday. File photo.
The suspect has been charged with assaulting a police officer and will appear before the Springs magistrate's court on Thursday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

Police in Springs on the East Rand have arrested a suspect who allegedly assaulted a police officer in a confrontation about public drinking on Tuesday.

The incident was recorded in a video circulating on social media. 

Police said the incident happened during a routine patrol when officers came across a group of five people drinking in public.

“When police warned them about public drinking, one man allegedly turned on the male police officer. The suspect then fled the scene. Backup was called and the suspect was arrested later in the evening,” said police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili.

In the video  a man wearing a grey shirt and white shorts, referred to as Bafana by the man recording the assault, can be seen slapping a male police officer while a female officer tries to intervene.

The man recording and refereeing the assault can be heard saying: “I am shooting (recording the video) as it is.”

While “Bafana” continues to shower the male cop with slaps, the female officer tries to calm the situation but does not succeed.

“Bafana leave him, leave him Bafana. They are too forward,” says the person recording the video while the assault continues.

The suspect slams the police van door closed and proceeds around the vehicle while slapping the officer .

The man filming can be heard saying “take it out” (the gun) and the male officers emerges from behind the van with his gun drawn while Bafana continues to assault and push him.

“Voetsek, we buy ourselves this alcohol. We buy this alcohol. He must do what he wants to do,” says the man recording the video.

The woman officer can be heard urging Bafana to back off.

Muridili said the man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and will appear before the Springs magistrate's court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KZN hostage drama ends with man 'committing suicide'

Members of the special task force and hostage negotiators were deployed to Mountain View after a 65-year-old man stormed the home of his in-laws and ...
News
6 hours ago

Police rescue elderly couple ‘kidnapped’ while picking flowers in Cape Town

An elderly couple were rescued by police after being kidnapped at knifepoint while picking flowers, then driven to several banks by their abductors ...
News
2 days ago

'They're police officers, not criminals': Mpumalanga top cop on new recruits

Discipline is the order of the day in the police service, Mpumalanga commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela said on Monday as she welcomed 733 new ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Blind foreigners among 300 stranded after Joburg flats raided, allegedly by ... South Africa
  2. Department steps in after parent disputes school’s pass mark requirements News
  3. De Ruyter probed for ‘irregularity’ at Eskom News
  4. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  5. Hailstorms hit west of Johannesburg, leaving thousands without power South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election