Man arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer during public drinking confrontation
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
Police in Springs on the East Rand have arrested a suspect who allegedly assaulted a police officer in a confrontation about public drinking on Tuesday.
The incident was recorded in a video circulating on social media.
Police said the incident happened during a routine patrol when officers came across a group of five people drinking in public.
“When police warned them about public drinking, one man allegedly turned on the male police officer. The suspect then fled the scene. Backup was called and the suspect was arrested later in the evening,” said police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili.
In the video a man wearing a grey shirt and white shorts, referred to as Bafana by the man recording the assault, can be seen slapping a male police officer while a female officer tries to intervene.
The man recording and refereeing the assault can be heard saying: “I am shooting (recording the video) as it is.”
While “Bafana” continues to shower the male cop with slaps, the female officer tries to calm the situation but does not succeed.
“Bafana leave him, leave him Bafana. They are too forward,” says the person recording the video while the assault continues.
The suspect slams the police van door closed and proceeds around the vehicle while slapping the officer .
The man filming can be heard saying “take it out” (the gun) and the male officers emerges from behind the van with his gun drawn while Bafana continues to assault and push him.
“Voetsek, we buy ourselves this alcohol. We buy this alcohol. He must do what he wants to do,” says the man recording the video.
The woman officer can be heard urging Bafana to back off.
Muridili said the man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and will appear before the Springs magistrate's court on Thursday.
