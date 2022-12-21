Police in Springs, Ekurhuleni, arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a police officer after a confrontation during a routine patrol on Tuesday.
The incident was recorded on video and is currently circulating on social media.
The two police members were on routine patrol when they came across five people drinking in public.
“When the police warned them about public drinking, one of the men turned on the male police officer. The suspect then fled the scene. Back-up was called and the suspect was arrested later in the evening,” police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said.
The man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and will appear before the Springs magistrate’s court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Man arrested for assault of police officer in Springs
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
Police in Springs, Ekurhuleni, arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a police officer after a confrontation during a routine patrol on Tuesday.
The incident was recorded on video and is currently circulating on social media.
The two police members were on routine patrol when they came across five people drinking in public.
“When the police warned them about public drinking, one of the men turned on the male police officer. The suspect then fled the scene. Back-up was called and the suspect was arrested later in the evening,” police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said.
The man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and will appear before the Springs magistrate’s court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
KZN crime intelligence officers accused of double murder to apply for bail
Police rescue elderly couple ‘kidnapped’ while picking flowers in Cape Town
'They're police officers, not criminals': Mpumalanga top cop on new recruits
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos