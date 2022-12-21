South Africa

Man arrested for assault of police officer in Springs

21 December 2022 - 15:55 By TimesLIVE
A man who was seen on video allegedly assaulting a police officer in Springs will appear in court on Thursday.
A man who was seen on video allegedly assaulting a police officer in Springs will appear in court on Thursday. Stock photo.
Police in Springs, Ekurhuleni, arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a police officer after a confrontation during a routine patrol on Tuesday.

The incident was recorded on video and is currently circulating on social media.

The two police members were on routine patrol when they came across five people drinking in public.

“When the police warned them about public drinking, one of the men turned on the male police officer. The suspect then fled the scene. Back-up was called and the suspect was arrested later in the evening,” police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said.

The man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and will appear before the Springs magistrate’s court on Thursday.

