“With peak traffic conditions expected on the N3 toll route later this week, N3TC reminds motorists that inattention is a primary contributory factor to road crashes,” said Thania Dhoogra, N3TC operations manager.
“Glances away from the road may have severe detrimental effects. Drivers often cite a loss of concentration or distractions as the cause of crashes.
“Safe driving requires that you focus your undivided attention on a multitude of sensory stimulants and that you are able to make sound decisions in rapidly changing environments.”
She urged motorists to avoid using their mobile devices while driving and to ignore distractions by passengers.
“Traffic volumes, the time of day or night, weather conditions, emergency situations and general road conditions impact on safety, mobility and convenience on the road.
“It is advisable to travel outside peak periods, when volumes are high and the demands on drivers escalate. Careful planning helps you to avoid a last-minute rush or late-night driving.”
More than 1,500 cars an hour expected from Gauteng to KZN from Friday
Image: VELI NHLAPO
Traffic volumes from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal are expected to increase at the start of the Christmas weekend on Friday.
According to the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), high volumes — more than 1,500 vehicles per hour — are predicted between 3pm and 6pm on Friday, with busy times being midday to 3pm and 6pm to 9pm.
On Saturday, Christmas Eve, a high volume of vehicles is expected on the N3 towards the coast from inland between 9am and 3pm.
Image: N3TC
