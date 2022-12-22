Technicians are repairing a water pipeline to Pretoria North, says the City of Tshwane.
According to the city, damaged infrastructure from the Wonderboom reservoir led to supply interruption in several areas.
The city's spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, said it was first made aware of the damaged pipeline on Sunday.
“Our technicians could only manage to get the pipe fittings from the supplier on Monday afternoon.
“The team then effected repairs on Tuesday and restored water the same evening. However, it was later discovered that the pipeline was damaged at other points, which were not initially visible,” said Mashigo
Damaged pipeline causes water supply interruption in Pretoria North
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
Third 'load-shedding' sewage spill shuts Bakoven beach in Cape Town
Mashigo said the team went back on Wednesday but could not carry out repairs as the pipeline was waterlogged. Technicians are now carrying out the repairs and aim to restore supply later on Thursday.
“Residents will be updated on the expected time of restoration as soon as there are concrete developments. The city apologises for the inconvenience.”
Areas affected:
TimesLIVE
