LISTEN | Relief for KZN flood victims as they move out of shelter before Christmas

Hundreds of families have been living in community halls in KwaZulu-Natal after floods ravaged the province in April, leaving families destitute.
According to the KZN government, more than 4,000 people lost their homes in the floods which caused an estimated R17bn in damage.
One of those affected was Ntombezintle Zulu* from Umlazi, Durban. Zulu shared her experience of spending almost eight months in a community hall after losing her possessions.
Zulu's wish to not spend Christmas in a community hall came true on December 14 when the KZN government announced it would relocate families from the shelter she was staying at.
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo
The 42-year-old single mom said she was relieved to have space to spend Christmas alone with her children after being in a shelter for most of the year.
In November, the KZN finance department said R1.1bn in flood relief from the National Treasury had been allocated. Social development received R48.5m to support and protect flood victims in mass shelters.
* Disclaimer: the name of the subject of this story has been changed to protect her identity.
