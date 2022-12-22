A house robbery case has been registered with the police after three bogus municipal workers robbed a house in Naudeville, Welkom.
Free State police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said a domestic worker allegedly heard a knock at the gate on Wednesday morning.
“Upon checking, she was confronted by three African males who claimed to be from Matjhabeng municipality coming to check the water meter reading, as per request of her employer. She allegedly refused to allow them entry but they insisted until she decided to open the gate for them,” Thakeng said.
The domestic worker was overpowered and forced inside the house, her head was covered with a blanket and she was tied up, he said.
“She managed to untie herself and informed her employer. Two wristwatches, Gucci perfume, Versace perfume and a remote control were stolen.”
The suspects wore blue jeans, blue overall tops, green reflector jackets and face masks.
“Anyone with information that can assist in tracing the suspects, Capt Yolanda Hulme of Welkom serious and violent crimes can be contacted at 082-493-1204 or Crime Stop number 08600-10111.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Perfume, watches taken by 'municipal workers' in Welkom house robbery
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan
A house robbery case has been registered with the police after three bogus municipal workers robbed a house in Naudeville, Welkom.
Free State police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said a domestic worker allegedly heard a knock at the gate on Wednesday morning.
“Upon checking, she was confronted by three African males who claimed to be from Matjhabeng municipality coming to check the water meter reading, as per request of her employer. She allegedly refused to allow them entry but they insisted until she decided to open the gate for them,” Thakeng said.
The domestic worker was overpowered and forced inside the house, her head was covered with a blanket and she was tied up, he said.
“She managed to untie herself and informed her employer. Two wristwatches, Gucci perfume, Versace perfume and a remote control were stolen.”
The suspects wore blue jeans, blue overall tops, green reflector jackets and face masks.
“Anyone with information that can assist in tracing the suspects, Capt Yolanda Hulme of Welkom serious and violent crimes can be contacted at 082-493-1204 or Crime Stop number 08600-10111.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Cops nab three suspects after robbery of couple lured by online advert
Field ranger trampled by elephant in Kruger Park
KZN crime intelligence officers accused of double murder to apply for bail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos