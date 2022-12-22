South Africa

Perfume, watches taken by 'municipal workers' in Welkom house robbery

22 December 2022 - 11:21
A Welkom domestic worker initially refused to allow three men claiming to be from the Matjhabeng municipality to enter to check the water meter, but they insisted until she decided to open the gate for them. Stock photo.
A Welkom domestic worker initially refused to allow three men claiming to be from the Matjhabeng municipality to enter to check the water meter, but they insisted until she decided to open the gate for them. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

A house robbery case has been registered with the police after three bogus municipal workers robbed a house in Naudeville, Welkom.

Free State police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said a domestic worker allegedly heard a knock at the gate on Wednesday morning.

“Upon checking, she was confronted by three African males who claimed to be from Matjhabeng municipality coming to check the water meter reading, as per request of her employer. She allegedly refused to allow them entry but they insisted until she decided to open the gate for them,” Thakeng said.

The domestic worker was overpowered and forced inside the house, her head was covered with a blanket and she was tied up, he said.

“She managed to untie herself and informed her employer. Two wristwatches, Gucci perfume, Versace perfume and a remote control were stolen.”

The suspects wore blue jeans, blue overall tops, green reflector jackets and face masks. 

“Anyone with information that can assist in tracing the suspects, Capt Yolanda Hulme of Welkom serious and violent crimes can be contacted at 082-493-1204 or Crime Stop number 08600-10111.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Cops nab three suspects after robbery of couple lured by online advert

Police on Wednesday arrested three suspects in a sting operation after they had allegedly robbed a couple of cellphones, cash and bank cards in ...
News
17 hours ago

Field ranger trampled by elephant in Kruger Park

A field ranger at the Kruger National Park has been severely injured after he was trampled by an elephant on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

KZN crime intelligence officers accused of double murder to apply for bail

Two KwaZulu-Natal police crime intelligence officers charged with a double murder, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and attempted murder are ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Blind foreigners among 300 stranded after Joburg flats raided, allegedly by ... South Africa
  2. Department steps in after parent disputes school’s pass mark requirements News
  3. Law student who drove Bolt vehicle killed on first day of the job South Africa
  4. Hailstorms hit west of Johannesburg, leaving thousands without power South Africa
  5. Two youngsters trapped in a hole they had dug at a beach in KZN rescued South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election