South Africa

Police recover military explosive devices, equipment in Benoni

22 December 2022 - 21:06 By TImesLIVE
These are are some of the military explosive devices and equipment that police recovered in Benoni on Thursday.
Image: SAPS

Police detonated an unstable hand grenade on site when they recovered military explosive devices and equipment in Benoni on Thursday.

The police’s organised crime investigations unit was following up on information that the explosives were allegedly going to be delivered to illegal miners on Snake Road.

“The team immediately descended on the scene, where they found a box with seven hand grenades, one CS smoke generator, a military shot exploder, a military tester and 18 military switches,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

She said members of the Germiston bomb disposal unit were deployed to the scene to recover the devices.

“To ensure the safety and security of the surrounding communities, one of the hand grenades which was found to be unstable was destroyed on the spot to prevent any injuries and damage to property,” Mathe said.

She said police were trying to determine the origin of the explosive devices and equipment.

TimesLIVE

