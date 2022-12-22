South Africa

Police seize private security company's firearms in Durban

22 December 2022 - 12:20 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Firearms belonging to the Durban-based private security company seized by police.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

Police have seized firearms belonging to a Durban-based private security company, allegedly linked to an arrested murder suspect, for non-compliance.  

After the arrest of double-murder suspect Siphamandla Gumede and three alleged accomplices last week, investigations by the police provincial investigations and tracking task team in conjunction with officers from the rapid rail police unit led to a security company in Amanzimtoti.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police raided the company on Tuesday for contraventions of the Firearms Control Act.

Five rifles and four pistols were seized and will be taken for ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in the commission of crimes in or outside the province.

“Police also seized 197 rounds of ammunition,” he said. 

Gumede, 29, was on the police’s wanted list after a double-murder and attempted murder at Effingham Road in Greenwood Park on November 21. 

Gumede allegedly shot dead two men aged 40 and 50 and fled the scene.

Netshiunda said Gumede handed himself to police in the presence of his legal representative and three other men at the Amanzimtoti police station last Wednesday.  

Police searched the vehicle in which the men were travelling and found them to be in illegal possession of two firearms and ammunition. 

A further search at the men’s business premises led to the recovery of an R5 rifle and ammunition. They were also arrested and charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

“Bhekamashazi Nzuza, 29, Siyabonga Sithole,32, and Sthembiso Mayeza, 35, appeared in the Amanzimtoti magistrate's court on December 15 and were granted bail of R3,000 each. Gumede was remanded when he appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on the same date,” said Netshiunda. 

Gumede is back in court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

