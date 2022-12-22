South Africa

POLL | What plans do you have in place to avoid a dark Christmas?

22 December 2022 - 09:24
Eskom is working to keep the lights on. File image
Image: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

With Christmas around the corner, a little planning and creativity can alleviate many unpleasant hours of load-shedding during the festivities.

This week, Eskom pushed load-shedding to stage 6 again after breakdowns at power stations.

Stage 6 was implemented from 8pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday. Stage 4 resumed from 5am until further notice.

This was necessary to ensure sufficient generation capacity was available to replenish dam levels at pumped storage power stations so this capacity would be available during the day, Eskom said.

The breakdown of six generating units on Tuesday necessitated the escalation.

Earlier this month, after stage 6 was implemented, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the power utility was not ruling out the possibility of stage 8.

“The reality is that Eskom can implement up to stage 8 load-shedding and the teams are doing everything possible to avoid increasing beyond stage 6,” he told eNCA.

Will there be load-shedding during elections and Christmas? Eskom CEO clears the air

It looks like you can keep those candles stored away for the next little while.
News
1 year ago

Outgoing CEO Andre de Ruyter admitted the power utility has seen its fair share of troubles but said it has a plan to keep the lights on over the next few months.

“We are planning carefully to do everything in our power to ensure there is no load-shedding during elections. We understand this is an important democratic process and we wish to enable and facilitate that.

“Fortunately, demand over the Christmas period is traditionally low, so we do not anticipate there will be load-shedding over the Christmas period.”

To bring an end to load-shedding, energy minister Gwede Mantashe said Eskom has to solve its generation capacity problem.

The power utility is running at very low energy availability factors (EAFs), a measure of electricity output compared with installed capacity. 

At best, Eskom is achieving output of 26,000MW, or an EAF of about 60%.

According to Mantashe, the lack of stable and sufficient power supply is the main reason for poor economic growth. 

In the mining sector load-shedding posed the biggest challenge to growth, followed by disruptions to Transnet rail services and high levels of crime.

“In [the third quarter] our GDP grew 1.6%. This could have been 3%, but because of load-shedding the economy can’t move,” Mantashe said

TimesLIVE

