The international relations and co-operation department advised travellers not to accept or carry parcels, baggage or items they have not packed personally.
“Possession or smuggling of drugs is a criminal offence in almost all countries. Penalties are harsh and can lead to life imprisonment or even the death penalty.
“Do not accept or carry parcels, baggage or items you have not packed personally. Do not offer to collect parcels, letters or documents on behalf of other people. Attempting to smuggle drugs is not worth the payment you may be offered,” said the department.
Meanwhile, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) announced this week 2,241 motorists have been arrested for various offences since the start of December.
The RTMC is on high alert in preparation for the second peak in traffic volumes as more people are expected to travel to their destinations before Christmas.
More than 188 roadblocks have been conducted in which 61,148 vehicles were stopped and checked.
Motorists were arrested for offences including speeding, driving without a licence and violation of permits.
More than 100,960 traffic fines were issued since the start of the month, said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.
“Evidence shows some motorists continue to operate unroadworthy vehicles on public roads, placing the lives of other motorists at risk. More than 4,200 vehicles have been discontinued from operating.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
POLL | Do you agree those bringing parcels on behalf of others have the right to open them?
Image: 123RF/alexraths
Scores people online have been debating whether those bringing gifts or parcels on behalf of friends should open them before transporting them.
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie said people carrying gifts or parcels for friends have the right to know what's inside.
“No friend should ask you to bring a gift or parcel from another city to them without you knowing what it is. You should open and wrap it yourself.
“Jail is full of people with kind hearts and mean friends. Wrapping paper is cheap,” said McKenzie.
The international relations and co-operation department advised travellers not to accept or carry parcels, baggage or items they have not packed personally.
“Possession or smuggling of drugs is a criminal offence in almost all countries. Penalties are harsh and can lead to life imprisonment or even the death penalty.
“Do not accept or carry parcels, baggage or items you have not packed personally. Do not offer to collect parcels, letters or documents on behalf of other people. Attempting to smuggle drugs is not worth the payment you may be offered,” said the department.
Meanwhile, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) announced this week 2,241 motorists have been arrested for various offences since the start of December.
The RTMC is on high alert in preparation for the second peak in traffic volumes as more people are expected to travel to their destinations before Christmas.
More than 188 roadblocks have been conducted in which 61,148 vehicles were stopped and checked.
Motorists were arrested for offences including speeding, driving without a licence and violation of permits.
More than 100,960 traffic fines were issued since the start of the month, said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.
“Evidence shows some motorists continue to operate unroadworthy vehicles on public roads, placing the lives of other motorists at risk. More than 4,200 vehicles have been discontinued from operating.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘The pain cuts so deep’: Gardee opens up about Christmas planning without Hillary for the first time
More than 1,500 cars an hour expected from Gauteng to KZN from Friday
Bringing a gift or parcel for a friend? Open and wrap it yourself, advises Gayton McKenzie
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos