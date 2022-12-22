Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's comments on several topics and issues had social media abuzz this year, setting tongues wagging with each tweet.
Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter shared her opinions about everything and anything.
This included making her allegiance clear in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and calling out politicians who she claimed were using her father's name to get nominated for positions in the ANC.
Here are five times she had South Africans talking:
Praising Russian President Vladimir Putin
At the height of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Zuma-Sambudla made her allegiance clear, praising Putin and calling him “president of the world”.
As South Africans flooded social media to debate our country's potential involvement in the conflict, Zuma-Sambudla shared images of Putin.
“We see you and we salute you leadership. Amandla,” she captioned one picture.
Slamming Mkhize and not backing down: 5 times Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla had SA talking on Twitter
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's comments on several topics and issues had social media abuzz this year, setting tongues wagging with each tweet.
Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter shared her opinions about everything and anything.
This included making her allegiance clear in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and calling out politicians who she claimed were using her father's name to get nominated for positions in the ANC.
Here are five times she had South Africans talking:
Praising Russian President Vladimir Putin
At the height of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Zuma-Sambudla made her allegiance clear, praising Putin and calling him “president of the world”.
As South Africans flooded social media to debate our country's potential involvement in the conflict, Zuma-Sambudla shared images of Putin.
“We see you and we salute you leadership. Amandla,” she captioned one picture.
'I stand with Russia' — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla hails Putin amid Ukraine invasion
Lashing out at Zweli Mkhize
She lashed out at the former health minister in July, saying he and others should keep her father’s name out of their mouths.
This after the presidential hopeful decried the treatment of Zuma and said the July 2021 unrest occurred because his arrest was handled badly by ANC leaders.
Responding to his comments, Zuma-Sambudla seemed to suggest he was a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
“Cdes (comrades) must not come and irritate us. Conference season doesn’t mean we have amnesia,” she said.
“We see you and we know who you are. Keep my father’s name out your MF mouths if you are trying to get nominated for positions.”
‘Keep my father’s name out your mouth’: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at Zweli Mkhize
Reacting to Hawks investigation
She seemingly responded to the Hawks investigating her in connection with the July 2021 unrest, saying she had no fear.
Her name appeared in a statement obtained by the Hawks relating to the unrest and looting last year.
Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo told TimesLIVE they were not directly investigating her but she had been named in statements from sources.
After the news broke, Zuma-Sambudla shared an image of herself, stating she is the daughter of “a great man” and will not be intimidated.
“My name is Dudu Zuma. I am a daughter of a great man, the GOAT [greatest of all time] of politics, Jacob Zuma. His blood runs through my veins. I have no fear. I will not be intimidated. I have beaten the dogs, now the masters are coming out. We see you,” she wrote.
‘I have no fear and won’t be intimidated’, says Duduzile Zuma after Hawks’ July riots investigation
Taking a dig at Fikile Mbalula
Zuma-Sambudla dragged the transport minister after he publicly backed President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as ANC president.
In a video shared online, Mbalula could be heard throwing his weight behind Ramaphosa.
Reacting, Zuma-Sambudla said Mbalula was “singing for his supper”.
“Fact: Not even his peers who want to emerge are considering this guy on their ‘slates’. That must tell you about this guy. So, shem, he has no choice,” she said.
‘Singing for his supper’: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla shades Mbalula’s endorsement of Ramaphosa
Calling for Ramaphosa to resign
She called for Ramaphosa to resign from office, saying the “country will be great again” if he does.
Zuma-Sambudla launched the tirade against her father’s successor after the Limpopo leg of the president’s Letsema campaign.
She said the only role Ramaphosa needs to play is leaving office.
“Start by resigning. The country will be great again,” she said.
“The country is united in wanting you to resign immediately.”
She said the country would be able move forward if Ramaphosa quit.
Zuma-Sambudla also slammed Ramaphosa for commemorating Steve Biko in his newsletter on the 45th anniversary of the anti-apartheid activist’s death.
“When are you resigning? You are disgusting to even utter our hero Steve Biko’s name. You sold out during the struggle by saying the comrades brainwashed you. You are selling out now,” she said.
‘Start by resigning. The country will be great again’ — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla tells Ramaphosa
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
I was the target of his abuse, says Zuma taking swipe at chief justice Raymond Zondo
WATCH | 'I am a free man,' says laid-back Zuma
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos