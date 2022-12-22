South Africa

Third 'load-shedding' sewage spill shuts Bakoven beach in Cape Town

22 December 2022 - 14:42 By TImesLIVE
Bakoven beach has been temporarily closed to the public due to a sewage spill. File image
Image: 123RF/picturist21

Bakoven beach was temporarily closed to the public on Thursday due to an electrical fault at a sewer pump station the City of Cape Town said was caused by “continuous load-shedding”.

City health recommended the beach, between Camps Bay and Llandudno, be closed until further notice as a precaution against potential gastrointestinal issues from contact with the water.

Bakoven is the third beach to be temporarily closed by the city as a result of sewage spills.

“The recent temporary closure of Muizenberg and Fish Hoek beaches highlight the challenges brought about by continued high stages of load-shedding on the city’s water and sanitation infrastructure,” acting mayor Eddie Andrews said on Wednesday.

Efforts were under way to find a solution to prevent overflows at the Beta sewer pump station close to the swimming area at the beach, such as an emergency inverter or uninterrupted power supply system.  

“City health will take water samples daily for water quality testing until the levels are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines. In the meantime, the public is advised to avoid contact with the water,” the city advised.

Health warning signs have been erected at the beach. Bakoven is regarded as one of the “prime suburbs” in the city.

READ MORE:

Thompsons Bay Beach remains closed after sewage leak

Thompsons Bay Beach, a popular tourist hotspot on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, remained closed on Monday after a sewer line burst on Saturday.
News
3 days ago

Load-shedding blamed for sewage spills on two Cape Town beaches

Load-shedding is to blame for two sewage spills which led to Muizenberg and Fish Hoek beaches being temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.
News
1 day ago

Golf club's sewage stench driving visitors away as eThekwini tries to fix broken infrastructure

The sight and smell of a sewage overflow – due to a malfunctioning municipal pump station – is driving visitors away from the picturesque Amanzimtoti ...
News
2 weeks ago
