Three times the government backtracked this year

From “monumental” flags to perks and R350 grant rules, the government was forced to withdraw several controversial decisions in 2022.
FLAGGING A WASTE
The country was outraged earlier this year when sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa announced a plan to spend R22m on a 100m-high flag.
His department budgeted R17m for its installation and R5m for geotechnical studies. Mthethwa said the flag would be a national landmark and tourist attraction.
Amid backlash, Mthethwa directed his department to review the project.
“Over the past few days the minister of sport, arts and culture has ... taken note of public discourse that has unfolded in respect of the envisaged monumental flag.
“The diversity of voices around this important heritage project are a welcome celebration of our country’s vibrant constitutional democracy and the freedoms that must be upheld beyond posterity. It also bodes well for one of the pillars of social cohesion, which is an active citizenry.
“In upholding these ethos and the inalienable rights of citizens to be heard, the minister of sport, arts and culture has directed his department to review the process related to the monumental flag in its totality.”
A R350 HEADACHE
The R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant has provided a lifeline to desperate South Africans since Covid-19 began to wreak havoc on lives and the economy in 2020.
However, when it was removed from falling under the State of Disaster Act in April, the eligibility threshold was decreased.
Those earning more than R350 a month through other means were disqualified.
An outcry saw the government backtrack on the decision in August.
“The income threshold for insufficient means, contemplated in this regulation, is R624 [previously R350] per person per month,” said fresh regulations gazetted by social development minister Lindiwe Zulu.
GOTTA HAND IT TO HIM
President Cyril Ramaphosa ruffled feathers in October when City Press revealed that the ministerial handbook had been amended to remove a cost cap on municipal utilities for ministers and their deputies.
The amendment sparked backlash from opposition parties, civil society and citizens.
Addressing criticism, government spokesperson Phumla Williams said the public works department was responsible for providing water and electricity to state-owned residences.
“We would like to assure South Africans that the private properties of the members of the executive remain their responsibility ... including water and electricity,” she said.
But Ramaphosa told parliament he had withdrawn the controversial document because he wanted an independent body to assess it.
“We have a situation where the salaries of public representatives [are] determined by an independent body and it occurred to me that an issue such as this would also need [that] because all of us who tend to determine these benefits are insiders and you need an independent body that could examine these.”
