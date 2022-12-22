“Still no load-shedding. Same situation — no problems at all,” said Koingnaas resident Marianne Glanz, adding the town appreciated its rare privilege — even if it caused jealousy among friends and relatives elsewhere in the country.
DA MP Veronica van Dyk, who has a home near Kleinzee, confirmed she was snugly connected to the grid, as is Koingnaas property owner Johan Gräbe, chairperson of the Koingnaas Taxpayers Association.
“There’s no load-shedding in Koingnaas or Kleinzee. Now and again there’s a power failure as a result of maintenance but not load-shedding,” Gräbe said.
The exemption is a dramatic change of fortune for the remote towns, which used to be privately owned by mining giant De Beers until the company pulled out of the area and sold their infrastructure.
Without De Beers, the towns needed to be plugged into a local government administration, but cash-strapped municipalities were reluctant to pick up the services bill and resisted. Kleinzee has yet to be formally transferred to the NamaKhoi municipality, while Koingnaas was transferred to Kamiesberg municipality in 2016 after years of negotiation.
Eskom did not respond to queries this week. However, earlier this year the power utility explained the reason for the exemption: “This is a unique situation as the stability of the grid would be jeopardised, until a permanent solution has been implemented. Load-shedding worsens the problems on an already constrained network of which transmission is investigating possible solutions to resolve the issue.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Xmas lights bright and glittery in two towns exempt from load-shedding
Technical anomaly persists as residents enjoy their lucky break
Image: Supplied
Electricity, not a diamond, is forever in the Namaqualand — or so it seems for the diamond-mining towns of Kleinzee and Koingnaas that have yet to experience load-shedding this year, thanks to a technical anomaly.
Homeowners in the remote Northern Cape region this week confirmed they were still immune to the load-shedding that continues to snuff out Christmas lights across the country.
The Sunday Times revealed the towns’ lucky break earlier this year when Eskom confirmed a “unique situation” related to high voltage that prevented cutting the town’s supply. Apparently the local grid was too “lightly loaded” to allow supply interruptions.
“Still no load-shedding. Same situation — no problems at all,” said Koingnaas resident Marianne Glanz, adding the town appreciated its rare privilege — even if it caused jealousy among friends and relatives elsewhere in the country.
DA MP Veronica van Dyk, who has a home near Kleinzee, confirmed she was snugly connected to the grid, as is Koingnaas property owner Johan Gräbe, chairperson of the Koingnaas Taxpayers Association.
“There’s no load-shedding in Koingnaas or Kleinzee. Now and again there’s a power failure as a result of maintenance but not load-shedding,” Gräbe said.
The exemption is a dramatic change of fortune for the remote towns, which used to be privately owned by mining giant De Beers until the company pulled out of the area and sold their infrastructure.
Without De Beers, the towns needed to be plugged into a local government administration, but cash-strapped municipalities were reluctant to pick up the services bill and resisted. Kleinzee has yet to be formally transferred to the NamaKhoi municipality, while Koingnaas was transferred to Kamiesberg municipality in 2016 after years of negotiation.
Eskom did not respond to queries this week. However, earlier this year the power utility explained the reason for the exemption: “This is a unique situation as the stability of the grid would be jeopardised, until a permanent solution has been implemented. Load-shedding worsens the problems on an already constrained network of which transmission is investigating possible solutions to resolve the issue.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
POLL | What plans do you have in place to avoid a dark Christmas?
Load-shedding blamed for sewage spills on two Cape Town beaches
Northern Cape's Diamond Coast is a gem for fearless surfers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos