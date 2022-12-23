2022 in review: The rise of Lux Dlamini

Dlamini was later released on R1,500 bail.
Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini was a name on many people's lips this year amid the former Operation Dudula leader's arrest and stance on several issues.
Born Nhlanhla Paballo Mohlaoli at Soweto’s Baragwanath Hospital and raised in Meadowlands, the activist first came to prominence last year after his defence of Maponya Mall during nationwide looting and vandalism.
He returned to the spotlight earlier this year when protests and calls over illegal immigration made headlines.
His name became synonymous with Operation Dudula, whose members gathered at several crime hotspots and suspected drug dens to “restore law and order”.
As the group's activities became more publicised, Dlamini was arrested and detained at Johannesburg Central police station in March shortly after giving a radio interview in Parktown.
It emanated from a case opened against him and other members of Operation Dudula by Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe, whose home was allegedly ransacked by the group's members after an alleged tip-off that drugs were being sold from his home.
No drugs were found during the raid but Ramerafe said his property was damaged. The incident sparked clashes between Operation Dudula and the EFF.
EFF vs Operation Dudula: What you need to know about the EFF opening a case against Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini
Dlamini was later released on R1,500 bail.
Speaking outside court, Dlamini claimed to have received death threats but said he was not afraid.
He told TimesLIVE he had met police minister Bheki Cele to discuss roadshows to educate and inform people about mobilising within the confines of the law, but this was denied by police.
Meanwhile, Operation Dudula seemed to be growing in popularity and in April said they were launching operations in KwaZulu-Natal with a march to the home affairs offices to demand the department act on illegal immigration.
He responded to criticism of the group, denying it was xenophobic.
“We are not xenophobic. Xenophobia is not a legal issue. It is a morality issue. Illegal immigration is a legal issue, meaning it is a crime. Our police, politicians, media and courts prosecute citizens for 'possible' immorality in [the] protection of the actual crime,” he said.
Dlamini's court battles increased in April when he appeared in the Meadowlands magistrate's court in connection with a 2019 case of assault.
He led several community actions and protests in the next few months, including after Kgomotso Vincent Diale, a father of two, was shot dead at Chicken Farm informal settlement in Soweto. Dlamini and Cele met to discuss the case and policing in the area.
Nhlanhla Lux: Redefining the Gucci revolutionary
He told supporters in May they would build informal settlements outside politicians' houses and a month later said it was not fair for Eskom to demand a R6,500 reconnection fee from residents who were mostly unemployed and surviving on the R350 social relief of distress grant.
While Dlamini was a knight in shining armour for many, others called him a vigilante.
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane said Dlamini's action was a “dangerous distraction that solves nothing”. Dlamini rejected Maimane’s claim.
EFF leader Julius Malema also claimed Dlamini and Operation Dudula’s stance on immigration was rooted in self-hate.
After an intense few months in the spotlight, Dlamini announced in July he was parting ways with Operation Dudula.
He said the decision was because of a difference of opinion on foreigners in South Africa and he would instead focus his attention on the Soweto parliament and its programmes.
“The two organisations have resolved to deal with these issues independently [under different brands] but in a complementary manner.
“Based on the workload of these community-based operations and campaigns, the parties have agreed to allow Nhlanhla Lux to focus exclusively on Soweto parliament and its programmes,” read a joint statement.
Operation Dudula has remained in the headlines after Dlamini's departure, but perhaps not with the same frequency as before, while Dlamini has continued his advocacy work in Soweto.
TimesLIVE
