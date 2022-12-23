Criticising Mthethwa, EFF leader Julius Malema said: “Nathi Mthethwa is a lazy b**tard who doesn't know what he is doing. How can you be a minister of sport, arts and culture when you can't even walk at the speed of a rat?
“A minister of sport must inspire confidence. A minister of sport must look like a sportsperson. He doesn't do sports, he doesn't do arts, and he doesn't do culture, he is only involved in factional politics of the ANC,” he said.
Media personality Bonang Matheba said the minister was “useless” and “annoying”, and called on him to resign after he congratulated Banyana Banyana on their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) win against Morocco.
“It feels good for SA football to, once again, reach the pinnacle of continental football for the first time since 1996. Indeed, it is coming home, Mzansi,” said Mthethwa.
Matheba did not buy the message and quickly clapped back, suggesting he shouldn't celebrate Banyana because he “did nothing” to contribute to their success.
“Because nothing has been done since 1996! Imagine the nerve! Swooping in to celebrate a victory you didn’t cultivate! Find a new job!”
A R22m flag and R30m orchestra: how Nathi Mthethwa had SA in an uproar
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
“Useless”, “annoying” and “ridiculous” were among the words used to describe Nathi Mthethwa this year.
The sport, arts and culture minister faced backlash after announcing plans in May to spend R22m on a 100m-high flag, saying it would be a national landmark and tourist attraction.
The installation of the flag was estimated at R17m, while geotechnical studies were expected to cost another R5m.
A “vanity project” is what the Congress of SA Trade Unions labelled it, before it was put on hold for review amid the uproar.
Mthethwa faced the public's wrath again with a plan to establish a R30m national orchestra, the details of which were revealed in the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra Report 2021/22.
According to the Daily Maverick, the formation of a national philharmonic orchestra was included in the revised white paper on arts, culture and heritage approved by cabinet in August 2018.
It stated the department’s intention to “establish national theatre, dance, orchestral companies with youth components, each resident in a different province cross-subsidised by national, provincial and metro funding”.
'He doesn't know what he's doing': Malema hits back at 'coward' Nathi Mthethwa
Criticising Mthethwa, EFF leader Julius Malema said: “Nathi Mthethwa is a lazy b**tard who doesn't know what he is doing. How can you be a minister of sport, arts and culture when you can't even walk at the speed of a rat?
“A minister of sport must inspire confidence. A minister of sport must look like a sportsperson. He doesn't do sports, he doesn't do arts, and he doesn't do culture, he is only involved in factional politics of the ANC,” he said.
Media personality Bonang Matheba said the minister was “useless” and “annoying”, and called on him to resign after he congratulated Banyana Banyana on their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) win against Morocco.
“It feels good for SA football to, once again, reach the pinnacle of continental football for the first time since 1996. Indeed, it is coming home, Mzansi,” said Mthethwa.
Matheba did not buy the message and quickly clapped back, suggesting he shouldn't celebrate Banyana because he “did nothing” to contribute to their success.
“Because nothing has been done since 1996! Imagine the nerve! Swooping in to celebrate a victory you didn’t cultivate! Find a new job!”
From 'annoying' to 'clueless' — 3 times Bonang has slammed Nathi Mthethwa
Actor and former EFF MP Fana Mokoena said: “Nathi Mthethwa must be held responsible for the stress he’s causing artists who rely on events for their livelihoods.
“Municipalities are not giving outdoor permits for events until Nathi gives the go-ahead. Municipalities are wrong, but why is Nathi not unlocking this fiasco?” he asked.
READ MORE:
Fana Mokoena takes aim at Nathi Mthethwa for ‘causing’ artists stress
‘Committed to wasting money’: arts department’s plan of a R30m orchestra gets mixed reaction
Calls for Nathi Mthethwa to reconsider renaming Taal monument
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos