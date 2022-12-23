“Both left lanes on the northbound and southbound carriageways are obstructed. Traffic is moving past the scene but the lane closures combined with peak traffic volumes are causing congestion and substantial delays in the area,” said the N3 toll route alert.
TimesLIVE
Delays on N3 after multi-vehicle crash
Image: 123RF/Elizabeth Crego
Road traffic authorities on Friday issued an alert about a multiple-vehicle crash on the N3 in the Free State.
The accident occurred near the Roadside and Reitz interchange.
