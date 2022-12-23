South Africa

Delays on N3 after multi-vehicle crash

23 December 2022 - 08:59 By TIMESLIVE
A serious accident has been reported on the N3 in the Free State ahead of the Christmas holiday rush.
Image: 123RF/Elizabeth Crego

Road traffic authorities on Friday issued an alert about a multiple-vehicle crash on the N3 in the Free State. 

The accident occurred near the Roadside and Reitz interchange.

“Both left lanes on the northbound and southbound carriageways are obstructed. Traffic is moving past the scene but the lane closures combined with peak traffic volumes are causing congestion and substantial delays in the area,” said the N3 toll route alert. 

“Road users are warned to reduce speed and to approach the area with caution. Emergency services are at the scene, but the obstruction is expected to take time to clear as a result of the severity of the crash.”

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. 

TimesLIVE

