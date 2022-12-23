South Africa

POLL | Do you still have your December budget?

23 December 2022 - 13:30
The festive season is in full swing and the budget may have run low with Christmas shopping. Stock image.
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

The festive season is in full swing and the budget may have run low with Christmas shopping. 

For many people, buying Christmas gifts and taking holiday trips is a show of love. However, overspending can leave you feeling otherwise. 

While some believe spending money during the season is a waste, others think splurging on a gift or two is part of the festivities. 

Economist Gerald Mwandiambira advised consumers to plan by tracking prices.

“Track prices so you know the real bargains. On social media we are already seeing reports of shops that have manipulated prices to make them look like specials. Be careful. If you have not been tracking the price it may not be a bargain,” he told TimesLIVE

Mwandiambira warned consumers to be on the lookout for marketing ploys and scams.

“Look out for specials that are not really specials, where a shop may advertise a very cheap item but have one or two in stock because legally they only need one or two. 

“Wherever you see an advert that says 'while stock lasts', before you spend money on transport going to a shop on the other side of town, call and check how much stock they have. Sometimes it’s an advert to trick you into going to the shop to buy something more expensive.”

TimesLIVE

