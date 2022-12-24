A biker was severely injured after colliding with a car in Pinetown, outside Durban, on Saturday morning.
A team from ALS Paramedics Medical Services attended the accident scene on Caversham Road after 10am.
“ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find that a biker and a light motor vehicle had collided on the roadway,” the emergency service said.
“A male believed to be in his seventies was found to have sustained serious injuries and immediately advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist. The man was stabilised on the scene before being rushed to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment he required. At this stage, the events leading up to the accident are unknown, however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.”
Biker 'severely' injured after colliding with a car in Pinetown
Image: Supplied
