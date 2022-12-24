The Ukrainian Association of South Africa (UAZA) has thanked South Africans for supporting its work with their time and donations since Russia invaded the country in February.
“Since February 2022 we have marched in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Pretoria to call on the South African government to condemn the Russian invasion, speak against the violation of the UN Charter principles and stop doing business with Russia. Thank you for protesting with us, sharing our posts and articles, and for not buying Russian goods,” the association said on Saturday.
“In partnership with Gift of the Givers, UAZA has launched a humanitarian support initiative. Thousands of people and animals in Ukraine have been supplied with much-needed food and medications. This would be impossible without your donations.
“In partnership with the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, UAZA facilitated a number of dialogues between South Africans and Ukrainians. Graça Machel, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Mamphela Ramphele and many others raised their voices to support Ukrainians in this challenging time. Thank you to those who condemned the invasion.
“Many South Africans also defended Ukrainian identity by learning the language and culture. Thank you to our students and participants of cultural events,” it said, adding that it was hopeful shared humanity will bring about justice and equality in societies.
“Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, whose festive season is oppressed by the war. We pray for a peaceful and victorious 2023,” the association concluded.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Thank you! Ukrainian Association honours South Africans for their support
Image: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters
The Ukrainian Association of South Africa (UAZA) has thanked South Africans for supporting its work with their time and donations since Russia invaded the country in February.
“Since February 2022 we have marched in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Pretoria to call on the South African government to condemn the Russian invasion, speak against the violation of the UN Charter principles and stop doing business with Russia. Thank you for protesting with us, sharing our posts and articles, and for not buying Russian goods,” the association said on Saturday.
“In partnership with Gift of the Givers, UAZA has launched a humanitarian support initiative. Thousands of people and animals in Ukraine have been supplied with much-needed food and medications. This would be impossible without your donations.
“In partnership with the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, UAZA facilitated a number of dialogues between South Africans and Ukrainians. Graça Machel, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Mamphela Ramphele and many others raised their voices to support Ukrainians in this challenging time. Thank you to those who condemned the invasion.
“Many South Africans also defended Ukrainian identity by learning the language and culture. Thank you to our students and participants of cultural events,” it said, adding that it was hopeful shared humanity will bring about justice and equality in societies.
“Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, whose festive season is oppressed by the war. We pray for a peaceful and victorious 2023,” the association concluded.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
THE YEAR IN QUOTES: From the funny or foolish to the pretentious or profound
New exhibition sheds light on impact of Ukrainian war on women, children
Ukraine latest: Zelensky 'bracing for Russia’s next move'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos