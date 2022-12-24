South Africa

Thank you! Ukrainian Association honours South Africans for their support

24 December 2022 - 13:45 By TImesLIVE
Dogs Ryzhulya and Jessie sit inside a car after being evacuated by volunteers from the Donetsk region of Ukraine earlier this year.
Image: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

The Ukrainian Association of South Africa (UAZA) has thanked South Africans for supporting its work with their time and donations since Russia invaded the country in February.

“Since February 2022 we have marched in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Pretoria to call on the South African government to condemn the Russian invasion, speak against the violation of the UN Charter principles and stop doing business with Russia. Thank you for protesting with us, sharing our posts and articles, and for not buying Russian goods,” the association said on Saturday.

“In partnership with Gift of the Givers, UAZA has launched a humanitarian support initiative. Thousands of people and animals in Ukraine have been supplied with much-needed food and medications. This would be impossible without your donations.

“In partnership with the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, UAZA facilitated a number of dialogues between South Africans and Ukrainians. Graça Machel, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Mamphela Ramphele and many others raised their voices to support Ukrainians in this challenging time. Thank you to those who condemned the invasion.

“Many South Africans also defended Ukrainian identity by learning the language and culture. Thank you to our students and participants of cultural events,” it said, adding that it was hopeful shared humanity will bring about justice and equality in societies.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, whose festive season is oppressed by the war. We pray for a peaceful and victorious 2023,” the association concluded.

TimesLIVE

