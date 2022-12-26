South Africa

Police divers search for teenager swept over tidal pool wall at resort

26 December 2022 - 10:45 By TIMESLIVE
The search continues for a teenager swept out to sea in the Eastern Cape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/edwardsamuel

Police divers are continuing to search for a teenager from Zimbabwe who was swept over the sea wall of a tidal pool on Christmas Day in Gqeberha.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) dispatched a rescue craft just after 5pm after receiving reports about the incident at Seaview Resorts tidal pool, Beach View.

“On arrival on the scene an extensive search commenced for a 14-year-old male, from Zimbabwe, who had been swept over the tidal pool wall while swimming,” said NSRI deputy station commander Jonathan Tufts.

“Despite the extensive search there remains no sign of the teenager. Police divers are continuing the search,” he said on Monday.

Transnet National Ports Authority broadcast an alert for vessels in the area to keep a lookout. “A number of Chokka fishing vessels close inshore near to the area kept a watch,” said Tufts.

