South Africa

'Vehicle smugglers' posing as holidaymakers arrested at picnic spot in Kruger National Park

26 December 2022 - 17:12 By TIMESLIVE
The suspects, aged 25 and 43, were arrested after stopping at a picnic spot. File photo.
The suspects, aged 25 and 43, were arrested after stopping at a picnic spot. File photo.
Image: Suhaib Salem

Two alleged vehicle smugglers masquerading as holidaymakers on a leisurely drive through the Kruger National Park — to avoid police roadblocks on major routes — ended up as guests behind bars at the “state hotel” on Christmas night.

“It is alleged that after entering the park via Numbi gate with the [intention] of avoiding police operations on the N4, [they] possibly aimed at exiting the park either via Malelane or Komatipoort gates,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala on Monday.

“Feeling freedom at the park, they decided to spend some time at the Afsaal picnic area,  not knowing Tracker has already picked up the signal for one of the vehicles.

“Tracker alerted police and San Park security personnel who intercepted one of the vehicles. Upon interception, the suspect would not go down alone, but he revealed that there was a second stolen vehicle in the picnic area and that led to the arrest of the second suspect.”

The vehicles, Toyota Hilux extended cabs, were reported stolen in Delmas and Daveyton in December and had already been fitted with false registration plates.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Wednesday for possession of stolen vehicles.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela hailed the teamwork leading to the arrests and warned criminals they can try to avoid police but can’t hide. “Our members are deployed in all the corners of the province. Tourists and locals' safety will remain our top priority.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

SANParks to implement polygraph testing for rangers

South African National Parks employees will soon be subject to polygraph testing to help combat rampant poaching.
News
5 days ago

Field ranger trampled by elephant in Kruger Park

A field ranger at the Kruger National Park has been severely injured after he was trampled by an elephant on Tuesday.
News
6 days ago

Three escaped lions recaptured and returned to Kruger National Park

Three lions that strayed from the Kruger National Park on Friday were captured on Monday and returned to the park.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Former domestic worker turned informal trader landed R35m government contract News
  2. We are no Zuma minions, says ANC KZN chair Politics
  3. How senior ANC leaders failed to make it to the new NEC Politics
  4. Boksburg explosion 'could have been avoided', says RTMC as death toll rises to ... South Africa
  5. Appoint dynamic new transport minister, Cape Town urges Ramaphosa South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election