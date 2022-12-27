Be careful where you queue: A year of change for the R350 grant

Heralded as the saving grace for millions of South Africans hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, the R350 social relief of distress grant saw several changes this year, locking out many who needed it.
The grant was announced in May 2020 as a short-term measure to counter economic hardships brought on by the pandemic.
It has been extended several times, most recently until 2024.
The grant was given to more than 10-million South Africans every month at the start of the year, many of whom were paid at post offices.
But change would soon be on the horizon.
In March the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) announced it had struck a deal to pay grants at Shoprite, Checkers and USave shops nationwide.
It had earlier announced collection points at Pick n Pay and Boxer shops and hopes of bringing Spar on board.
The increased use of retailers and people choosing to have the grant paid into their bank account, and overcrowding at post offices, were among the factors that saw the department stop distributing the grant at post offices from May.
It said this was due to “cash challenges” preventing people from collecting their grants and urged recipients to change their payment method.
The agency had a month earlier announced it had settled its issues with the cash send payment method.
At the same time, the department of social development announced recipients would have to reapply for the grant after the national state of disaster was lifted in April.
The grant now falls under social assistance legislation and the change saw a drop in applicants and approvals.
Part of the issue was the threshold excluding those who receive more than R350 through other means.
After backlash, the department announced an increase in the threshold to R624 in August.
The change brought an increase in applications and approvals but still raised concerns that many were being left behind.
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu asked Sassa to investigate the significant decrease in the number of people receiving the R350 grant.
