South Africa

KZN 'most wanted suspect' nabbed with rifle believed to belong to police

27 December 2022 - 11:19 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Police nabbed a suspect at Shongweni Dam, west of Durban, with an unlicensed rifle and ammunition.
Police nabbed a suspect at Shongweni Dam, west of Durban, with an unlicensed rifle and ammunition.
Image: SAPS

A police intelligence-driven operation has led to the arrest of KwaZulu-Natal man who was on the most wanted list.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the 32-year old man was nabbed by members of the rapid rail police unit and provincial investigations and tracking task team.

Police acted on intelligence and intercepted a vehicle at Shongweni Dam, west of Durban, and arrested the suspect. He was linked to an attempted murder in Mariannhill in October. 

Netshiunda said members found an R5 rifle and ammunition for various calibre guns, including an AK-47 assault rifle. One firearm's serial number was filed off and is suspected to be belong to the police.

The man is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Three women die after being 'sprayed with mystery substance' in Eastern Cape tavern

Three women died after they were allegedly sprayed with an unknown substance in an Eastern Cape tavern on Christmas Day.
News
3 hours ago

'Vehicle smugglers' posing as holidaymakers arrested at picnic spot in Kruger National Park

Two alleged vehicle smugglers masquerading as holidaymakers on a leisurely drive through the Kruger National Park - to avoid police roadblocks on ...
News
20 hours ago

Police seize private security company's firearms in Durban

Police have seized firearms belonging to a Durban-based private security company, allegedly linked to arrested murder suspects, for non-compliance.
News
5 days ago

‘South Africa is no longer safe’, say residents evicted from hijacked building

“South Africa is a lawless country. The only thing I need now is to go home and hope to start a project that will generate income and sustain me and ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Free State police investigating assault case after adults 'attack' black teens ... South Africa
  2. 'Vehicle smugglers' posing as holidaymakers arrested at picnic spot in Kruger ... South Africa
  3. Boksburg explosion: tanker driver arrested South Africa
  4. We are no Zuma minions, says ANC KZN chair Politics
  5. Appoint dynamic new transport minister, Cape Town urges Ramaphosa South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election