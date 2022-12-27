A police intelligence-driven operation has led to the arrest of KwaZulu-Natal man who was on the most wanted list.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the 32-year old man was nabbed by members of the rapid rail police unit and provincial investigations and tracking task team.
Police acted on intelligence and intercepted a vehicle at Shongweni Dam, west of Durban, and arrested the suspect. He was linked to an attempted murder in Mariannhill in October.
Netshiunda said members found an R5 rifle and ammunition for various calibre guns, including an AK-47 assault rifle. One firearm's serial number was filed off and is suspected to be belong to the police.
The man is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday.
KZN 'most wanted suspect' nabbed with rifle believed to belong to police
Image: SAPS
