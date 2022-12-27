South Africa

More than 140 deaths on KZN roads since start of festive season

27 December 2022 - 10:01 By TImesLIVE
An articulated goods vehicle overturned on the N2 south at the M37 off ramp
Image: Emer-G-Med

More than 140 people have died on KwaZulu-Natal roads since the start of the festive season.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube called on motorists to be extra vigilant due to the increase in traffic volume.

“Road fatalities are a major concern to the provincial government because since the start of the festive season we have lost the lives of more than 142 people on our roads. It takes each individual to play their part in curbing the high rate of accidents that occur each year on our roads.

Integrated roadblocks will continue throughout the province targeting all categories of crime, including unroadworthy vehicles, overloading, distractive driving, drinking and driving and illegal drugs, among other violations,” said Dube-Ncube.

Among those who lost their lives were KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women’s League chairperson and executive member in the Mzala Nxumalo region Nkosikhona Mdlalose, who was also ward 12 councillor, and ANC member Mpendulo Khumalo.

The pair died in a car accident last week on their way home from the party’s 55th national congress in Johannesburg.

Dube-Ncube said Mdlalose and Khumalo’s deaths were “a massive blow” for the province because of the important leadership role they played.

“We mourn the loss of such hardworking, disciplined, dedicated and steadfast servants of the people of KwaZulu-Natal. Mdlalose and Khumalo were committed leaders whose lives were cut short in a tragic road crash and they both had so much to offer as revolutionary activists.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, comrades and colleagues of Ms Nkosikhona Mdlalose and Mr Mpendulo Khumalo. May the souls of the dearly departed rest in perfect peace. We also wish those fighting for their lives in hospital a speedy recovery,” said Dube-Ncube.

She said road traffic authorities were cracking down on offenders who put the lives of law-abiding citizens at risk.

TimesLIVE

