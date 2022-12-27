South Africa

Stage 3 and 2 load-shedding for the remainder of the week

27 December 2022 - 12:51
Eskom has appealed to the public to conserve electricity. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented on Tuesday from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday morning, with stage 2 from 5am until 4pm on Wednesday.

“This will be repeated daily for the remainder of the week,” Eskom said.

The power utility appealed to the public to conserve as much electricity as possible during this period.

This comes after South Africans were spared from load-shedding on Christmas Day. Eskom had announced the suspension was possible due to lower demand for electricity. 

