South Africa

Covid-19: Those over 50 could soon get a fifth booster jab

28 December 2022 - 10:43
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Additional booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine may be on the cards.
Image: 123RF/Sasirin Pamai

The health department is considering offering additional booster shots, making those over 50 eligible for a fifth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The department recently revealed it had received “enquiries about whether additional Covid-19 vaccine booster doses will be made available to provide ongoing protection, especially for older persons and those who are immunocompromised and at the highest risk of severe Covid-19 complications”.

It said it was considering the request, which would see adults between the ages of 18 and 49 years eligible for four doses of the vaccine, up from the current three doses.

Those 50 and older can get four doses and, with the change, would be eligible to receive five. 

“There is little experience of ideal booster intervals and there is a high level of immunity in the community. At this stage the intention is to provide another booster at an interval between the previous and the additional booster dose of a minimum of 180 days (six months),” the department said.

It said this extra booster would be a voluntary dose and not part of a wide community campaign. 

It said children aged five to 11 years who live with conditions that place them at risk will be offered two doses of the paediatric Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine early next year. The doses will be given 21 days apart. 

“This will include children with chronic respiratory, heart, neurological, kidney, liver and gastrointestinal conditions as well as those with certain endocrine disorders, serious genetic abnormalities and other conditions associated with immunosuppression. 

“Only children referred by a clinician will be eligible for vaccination, and consent for vaccination will need to be provided by the child’s legal guardian.”

