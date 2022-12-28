South Africa

Delete 'abusive' video immediately or risk prosecution, KZN MEC warns

Video clip of a group of women egging on a woman, believed to be mentally ill, to publicly expose herself has been circulating on social media

28 December 2022 - 16:40 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has urged communities to stop circulating an 'indecent' video of a woman believed to be mentally ill. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

Communities have been urged to delete and stop circulating an “indecent” video of a KwaZulu-Natal woman.

The social development department said a 20-second video, in which a group of women bully a woman to expose her private parts on the street in Ezakheni township, near Ladysmith, has been widely shared on social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp.

Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said a group of people are heard clapping and encouraging the woman, who is believed to have a mental illness.

“We are taken aback by this abhorrent conduct. The circulation of a video of this nature is bound to affect the life of the family of the victim. The victim is in hospital after the abuse she suffered on Sunday,” she said.

Those involved should “face the crime of indecent exposure”.

She was concerned adults were behind the circulation of the video.

“Anyone who has seen the video must delete it immediately or risk prosecution. As the community, we must understand sexual harassment is unwanted behaviour which has been outlawed.”

The action of the group denigrated and ridiculed the woman and was a form of sexual harassment.

“This video should remind us as a nation we have a responsibility to protect vulnerable people. Equally, we have a responsibility to teach each other about what needs to be done in life,” Khoza said.

Police should open a case and ensure anyone involved faced the law. 

TimesLIVE

