South Africa

E-hailing taxi driver who tried to help colleague describes losing his vehicle in Boksburg tanker blaze

28 December 2022 - 12:10
E-hailing taxi driver Willy Nkgodi whose vehicle was destroyed in Saturday's gas tanker explosion.
E-hailing taxi driver Willy Nkgodi whose vehicle was destroyed in Saturday's gas tanker explosion.
Image: Photo: Belinda Pheto

An e-hailing taxi driver has described how his vehicle caught fire when a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg on Saturday and his brief conversation with the injured trucker.

Willy Nkgodi went to the scene to help a colleague. He said he received a “hysterical” call from a woman e-hailing driver who said her vehicle was stuck next to the truck when it got wedged under a low bridge.

“I could hardly hear what she was saying because of the noise where she was. But I asked her to send the location and she did,” Nkgodi said.

When he arrived at the scene, “there was a lot of noise coming out of the truck”.

He parked a short distance away and walked towards the tanker.

I tried to speak to the driver. I couldn't get much from him. I asked him if the tanker would explode, and he said no. Then he passed out,” Nkgodi said.

He waited a few minutes until the ambulance arrived and the driver was taken to hospital.

“We waited a few metres from the scene and heard the first explosion. The heat was too much and the next minute there was a second explosion.”

The fire engulfed his vehicle.

“I watched as my car was burning. That car was my bread and butter. I earned a living from it.

“I also saw my festive plans destroyed. I was planning to travel home to Limpopo on Saturday after work, so I had my best clothes destroyed. My other phone and R4,800 cash I had were also destroyed.”

Nkgodi said he was at the Boksburg magistrate's court on Wednesday, where the tanker driver is due to appear on multiple charges of culpable homicide, in the hope of meeting someone from the trucking company.

“I don't see any of them here. I was hoping they would come and tell us how they will compensate us,” he said.

There is tight security outside the court building with a police nyala and several other police vehicles from units including public order policing.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘I used to drive the tanker that burst into flames in Boksburg’

The work experience of the 32-year-old driver of the gas tanker that exploded in Boksburg on Saturday has come under the spotlight before his first ...
News
3 hours ago

Boksburg explosion: Truck owner asks Gift of the Givers for guidance on helping victims

The transport company involved in Saturday's deadly gas tanker explosion in Boksburg has approached humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers ...
News
1 day ago

Electrical repairs at Tambo Memorial Hospital to cost about R18m: Maile

Electrical repairs at the Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg on the East Rand will cost about R18m, Gauteng MEC for human settlements & ...
News
1 day ago

Labour department to provide financial relief to workers affected by Boksburg gas blast

The department of employment & labour will assist employees affected by the gas tanker explosion in Boksburg, Gauteng.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Free State police investigating assault case after adults 'attack' black teens ... South Africa
  2. 'Vehicle smugglers' posing as holidaymakers arrested at picnic spot in Kruger ... South Africa
  3. BMW driver nabbed with alcohol, gun and multiple number plates in KZN South Africa
  4. Boksburg explosion: Truck owner asks Gift of the Givers for guidance on helping ... South Africa
  5. Boksburg explosion: tanker driver arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election