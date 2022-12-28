South Africa

IN PICS | Phalaborwa rangers rescue elephant calf from ditch

28 December 2022 - 12:06 By TimesLIVE
Rangers in the Kruger Park hauled an elephant calf out of a ditch filled with water on Tuesday.
Image: SANParks

Rangers from Phalaborwa in the Kruger National Park have been hailed by South African National Parks (SANParks) after a strenuous rescue mission to haul an elephant calf to safety on Tuesday. 

It is understood the calf was caught in a deep ditch which had filled with water and would have been in serious trouble had it not been for swift action by the rangers. 

“We have never had a doubt they are more than heroes in uniform. However, today they outdid themselves when they reunited an elephant cow with her calf after a long and  stressful mission to rescue the little one from a ditch,” SANParks said.

“Definitely heading towards ending the year on a high note with the Phalaborwa hero rangers. Well done.”

TimesLIVE

