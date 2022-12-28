Eskom ramped up load-shedding to stage 4 on Wednesday afternoon.
“Due to the breakdown of four generating units and delays in returning some units to service, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented with immediate effect until 5am,” said the power utility.
Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm daily, with stage 4 from 4pm until 5am.
“This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Load-shedding cranked up to stage 3 and 4 until further notice
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu
Eskom ramped up load-shedding to stage 4 on Wednesday afternoon.
“Due to the breakdown of four generating units and delays in returning some units to service, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented with immediate effect until 5am,” said the power utility.
Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm daily, with stage 4 from 4pm until 5am.
“This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Power Krusher: Load-shedding shuts KFC stores and messes with the menu
Stage 3 and 2 load-shedding for the remainder of the week
South Africa has surpassed 200 days of load-shedding this year
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos