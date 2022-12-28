South Africa

More than 10,000 cases for Western Cape emergency services over long weekend

Stabbings, assaults and gunshot wounds featured prominently

28 December 2022 - 16:30 By TIMESLIVE
EMS personnel responded to 1,802 complaints for chest pains over the long weekend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/pixelaway

Provincial emergency medical services (EMS) responded to 10,245 incidents — almost a third of them life-threatening, including 67 gunshot wounds — over the long weekend in the Western Cape.

Cases ranged from stabbings and blunt assault injuries to patients with chest pains, child birth complications, injured pedestrians and motorists, in addition to hikers in distress being rescued on Table Mountain.

“Unfortunately [many] of the incidents attended to by the EMS involved weapon assaults, which ranged from knife stab wounds to gun violence. For further treatment, many patients were transported to the Tygerberg, Worcester and Groote Schuur hospitals,” the provincial health department said on Wednesday.

EMS staff required police escorts to respond to callouts in several areas.

Trauma–related cases presented to 41 emergency centres across the province between 12am on Friday and 10am on Wednesday included:

  • 1,174 stabbings;
  • 1,099 blunt assaults;
  • 225 motor–vehicle related injuries;
  • 183 pedestrian-related injuries;
  • 67 gunshot wounds;
  • 1,127 accidental injuries; and
  • 113 self-harm injuries

“Our hospitals and 24-hour community health centres (CHC) are geared for the increase in expected cases over the New Year’s weekend, though most of the trauma cases are preventable,” said the department.

“Most of the reported trauma cases were seen within the Cape metro at facilities such as Delft CHC (228), Kraaifontein CHC (227), Worcester Hospital (226), Paarl Hospital (217), Khayelitsha Hospital (210), Mitchells Plain Hospital (168), Gugulethu CHC (207) and Elsies River CHC (193).”     

