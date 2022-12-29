Do you believe the Phala Phala case against Ramaphosa will go anywhere?
10 important issues you weighed in on this year, and what you said
Image: 123RF/NENETUS
TimesLIVE readers weighed in on important issues this year, voting in our polls to make their voices heard.
From presidential debates to presidential scandals, riots and load-shedding, we picked your brains about the biggest issues facing Mzansi in 2022.
Here are some of our most popular polls this year and what you said:
Do coalitions result in more harm than good?
As coalitions in Gauteng metros shook and crumbled apart, questions were raised about the stability of such arrangements and whether residents were the ultimate losers as parties fought for power.
We asked whether you thought coalitions result in more harm than good, with most saying they did not care who governs as long as they deliver services.
Will a new Eskom board fix the energy crisis?
Another big talking point was the ongoing energy crisis and rolling blackouts.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to the Eskom board, but we asked whether this would fix the crisis.
Most readers said “the problems are so much bigger” than a change of board members.
Should government do more to cushion citizens from the fuel hike?
Runaway oil prices and steep fuel levies led to South Africans paying more than R26/l for petrol this year.
Government announced a temporary suspension of the general fuel levy in the middle of the year, but as a cost of living crisis enveloped the nation, we asked if government should do more to protect citizens from fuel price increases.
Most readers said government should do more, adding “we still pay way too many levies”.
Do you believe the Phala Phala case against Ramaphosa will go anywhere?
Ramaphosa and his Phala Phala farm has dominated debate for months after former spy boss Arthur Fraser claimed a robbery took place at Ramaphosa’s farm and millions of US dollars (alleged to be more than $4m) were stolen from the property.
Fraser accused the president of concealing the crime from police and/or the SA Revenue Service. He further alleged the president paid the culprits for their silence.
Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed the robbery but denied any involvement in criminality by the president.
We asked you whether you thought the case against Ramaphosa would go anywhere. Most readers believed it would not.
Is South Africa really infested with crime from head to toe?
The debate about crime took centre stage in August when Eswatini government spokesperson Alpheus Nxumalo claimed “South Africa is infested with a cancer of criminality from head to toe”.
We asked you whether he was right or not, with most calling crime “a pandemic”.
Will you back Dlamini-Zuma or Ramaphosa?
The run up to the ANC’s elective conference dominated headlines this year with a repeat of the last battle for the presidency reportedly on the cards.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, through her spokesperson Mlungisi Mtshali, told the Sunday Times she had been approached by ANC branches to contest the presidency at the conference in December.
We asked whether you would back Dlamini-Zuma or Ramaphosa. Most readers said Ramaphosa “should be given another term”.
Would you vote for Patrice Motsepe as president?
According to reports, there was a push by a branch in Limpopo for Motsepe to contest the ANC presidency against Ramaphosa.
Motsepe has yet to publicly confirm if he will accept the nomination.
We asked if you would vote for Motsepe, with most saying “he has what it takes to lead”.
Would you back Zuma for ANC chair?
Ahead of the conference, former president Jacob Zuma said he had been approached by some in the ANC who believe he can help renew the party if he stands for the position of national chair.
Zuma has not served in the ANC top six for the past five years.
We asked if you would back Zuma for the position, with most saying he was “better left in 2017”.
What do you think of Zuma thanking July rioters?
Speaking outside the Pietermaritzburg high court in October, Zuma said he was told about unrest after he was taken to prison for contempt of court, and acknowledged those who protested against his imprisonment.
“I am free. The parole was exhausted last week. I am ready for everything. I thank you for standing beside me when things were tough for me last year.”
We asked what you thought about Zuma thanking rioters, with most claiming he was sparking further tensions and divisions with his comments.
What do you think of Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini’s arrest?
Former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini was arrested and detained in March after Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe opened a case against him.
Ramerafe’s home was allegedly raided by Operation Dudula members.
We asked you what you thought about the arrest, and most predicted it would “further divide the community”.
