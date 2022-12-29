N3TC operations manager Thania Dhoogra said peak traffic volumes, combined with possible emergency situations, prevailing weather and road conditions, may adversely affect travel and add to pressure on drivers and road traffic management resources.
2,000 cars per hour expected on the N3 between New Year's Eve and Tuesday
The peak traffic periods on the N3 to Gauteng are expected to be between 3pm and 9pm from Saturday to Tuesday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Between 1,500 and 2,000 vehicles per hour are expected on the N3 northbound to Gauteng between Saturday and Tuesday.
That’s according to the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) which says festive season traffic volumes are expected to peak over this period. .
Image: N3TC
N3TC operations manager Thania Dhoogra said peak traffic volumes, combined with possible emergency situations, prevailing weather and road conditions, may adversely affect travel and add to pressure on drivers and road traffic management resources.
“On a busy national route, such as the N3 toll route, a single unforeseen incident (for example a vehicle breakdown, crash, fire, chemical spill or any other obstruction) may disrupt the flow of traffic, resulting in congestion and delays.”
She said dedicated road incident management system (RIMS) teams have already been deployed along the N3.
“They will remain on high alert over the next few days to quickly respond to emergencies, and mitigate against disruptions and secondary incidents that may occur.
“Should it be deemed necessary, the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) may implement special traffic control measures, especially in the vicinity of Van Reenen Pass or at a crash scene, to manage the flow of traffic and improve general safety along the route.”
