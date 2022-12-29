A robbery convict who escaped from a hospital in Bloemfontein in the early hours of Tuesday was rearrested the next day.
Chris Potgieter, 47, sentenced for armed robbery in Kimberley last year, was taken to hospital in Bloemfontein by a private security company for medical attention, Northern Cape police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said.
“While in hospital on Tuesday at about 3.20am, the convict escaped and the matter was reported to the Mangaung police.”
The escapee was later located on the Luckhoff and Koffiefontein crossing looking for a hike.
“He was handed over to the Mangaung police and taken back to Kimberley prison where he will serve the remainder of his sentence. The circumstances that led to his escape are part of ongoing investigations,” Kareli said.
Convict who escaped from Bloemfontein hospital rearrested as he tries to catch a lift
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
