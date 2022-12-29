South Africa

LISTEN | Petty criminals are being allowed to advance to kidnapping, experts say

29 December 2022 - 08:00 By Paige Muller and Anthony Molyneaux

Lizette Lancaster, researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, says a failure of policing of what South Africans consider “petty crimes”, such as house break-ins and robberies, can have dire consequences, as crime syndicates look to score easier and bigger paydays. She says the spike South Africa has seen in kidnapping cases may be a side-effect of this. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BMW driver nabbed with alcohol, gun and multiple number plates in KZN South Africa
  2. ‘I used to drive the tanker that burst into flames in Boksburg’ South Africa
  3. 'Vehicle smugglers' posing as holidaymakers arrested at picnic spot in Kruger ... South Africa
  4. Free State police investigating assault case after adults 'attack' black teens ... South Africa
  5. 2022 in review: Sibongile Mani stole NSFAS money and sparked controversy South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election