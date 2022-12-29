LISTEN | Petty criminals are being allowed to advance to kidnapping, experts say

Lizette Lancaster, researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, says a failure of policing of what South Africans consider “petty crimes”, such as house break-ins and robberies, can have dire consequences, as crime syndicates look to score easier and bigger paydays. She says the spike South Africa has seen in kidnapping cases may be a side-effect of this. ..