LISTEN | Petty criminals are being allowed to advance to kidnapping, experts say
29 December 2022 - 08:00
Lizette Lancaster, researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, says a failure of policing of what South Africans consider “petty crimes”, such as house break-ins and robberies, can have dire consequences, as crime syndicates look to score easier and bigger paydays. She says the spike South Africa has seen in kidnapping cases may be a side-effect of this. ..
