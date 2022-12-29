A 53-year-old man was fined R2,500 after being found in possession of monkey meat, hyena meat, three dried crocodile skins and a crocodile carcass near Thulamahashe on Wednesday.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said these items were found inside a refrigerator at Dumphries C outside Bushbuckridge.
He said members of the public notified authorities about someone in possession of wild game.
Police officers and members of the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency discovered the said items and arrested Vincent Eric Lengwati.
Lengwati paid an admission of guilt fine for contravening a section of the Mpumalanga Nature Conservation Act, which prohibits the receipt, possession or handling of dead game.
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela asked the public to assist in nature conservation for future generations.
“Our concern is that some of these wild animals, like certain parts of the crocodile could be very poisonous for human beings,” she said.
Man fined R2,500 after being found with wild meat, crocodile skins
Image: SAPS
