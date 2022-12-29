South Africa

School governing body member charged with sexually assaulting pupil at matric farewell

29 December 2022 - 08:33
A case was opened on 10 December 2022 at Magaliesburg Police Station and the SGB member was arrested that same day. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A member of the school governing body (SGB) of a Magaliesburg school who has been charged with sexual assault is expected to appear at the Krugersdorp magistrate's court on Thursday.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said a complaint was opened after a grade 12 pupil was allegedly sexually assaulted by the SGB member at a matric farewell on December 9.

“A case was opened on December 10 at Magaliesburg police station and the alleged perpetrator was arrested that same day,” said Mabona.

The SGB member was remanded after he appeared at the Krugersdorp magistrate's court on Friday, pending the bail hearing on Thursday.

