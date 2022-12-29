South Africa

Maselspoort swimming pool confrontation: Third suspect granted R20k bail

29 December 2022 - 12:08 By Hendrik Hancke
A video clip, shared on social media, captured part of the incident at Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre.
A Free State man has been released on bail of R20,000 after his arrest for attempted murder in connection with the confrontation with two teenagers at the Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre near Bloemfontein.

The state did not oppose bail for Kobus Klaassen as he has no pending cases or previous convictions, has a fixed address in Bloemfontein and is not considered a flight risk.

A video clip shared on social media captured part of the incident at the resort over the Christmas break. It depicted white men ordering a black teenager out of the water, then hitting or shoving him back in, grabbing a child by the throat and pulling his hair as the fracas escalated.

One man was also seen holding a youngster under the water.

Two other accused — Johan Nel, 47, from Brandfort, and Johannes Stephanus van der Westhuizen, 33, from Bothaville — appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Wednesday where they were charged with assault common and crimen injuria.

Their trial resumes in January.

Meanwhile, additional security camera footage of the incident has been shared.

