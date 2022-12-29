Handing over house to KZN flood victims
The year Duduzane Zuma took to the streets to prove his presidential bid is no joke
This is the year Duduzane Zuma took to the streets to prove his presidential bid is no joke.
The KwaZulu-Natal ANC ward 11 branch chairperson remains adamant about his plans to run for president in 2024.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s son continued to make it known he was doing more than running for president.
Here are six times he took to the streets and got his hands dirty:
Making ‘back-breaking work look easy’
Zuma traded in his fancy suit for shorts and a black rubbish bag earlier this year, getting his hands dirty while helping to clean a neighbourhood in Newlands East, Durban on a rainy day.
“No excuses, no long stories. Either we do it or not. Sunshine or rain, we get the job done. A lot of people like talking but very few can do. It’s all about action,” said Zuma.
He was applauded by some for “making back-breaking work look easy”.
WATCH | ‘Future ANC president’ Duduzane Zuma making ‘back-breaking work look easy’
Helping KZN family after devastating floods
He joined KwaZulu-Natal residents to rebuild after devastating floods and landslides, helping a family in need move back into their home after it was damaged by the natural disaster.
Zuma and others were seen in a video with shovels in hand and removing mud that slid into the home during the heavy rains.
“DZ you are the leader we have been looking for. The amazing job you’re doing with your team and the community of Newlands is wonderful. God bless and give you more strength to continue with your great work,” one person commented.
WATCH | Duduzane Zuma gets his hands dirty, helps KZN family after devastating floods
Vows to build hi-tech cities in SA
Zuma called on South Africans to “put their backs into” building technologically-advanced cities over the next 20 years.
In a video shared on Instagram, the businessman-turned-politician said the only way South Africa can have cities like those in the United Arab Emirates is if people start doing more instead of talking.
“We live and we learn. We travel and grab new ideas from other places that have done wonderful things, and that’s exactly what we are going to do.
“In the next 20 years, we will have the newest cities, the most technologically-advanced cities in the world and that starts now,” said Zuma.
Duduzane Zuma vows to build hi-tech cities in SA over the next 20 years
Meeting with Ace Magashule
He met suspended ANC secretary-general Magashule in May to chat about legacy and the future of young people in political leadership.
“As much as people think they have us in the corner, remember one thing: we all have an ace up our sleeves,” said Zuma.
Magashule said: “They want to be leaders by force. If you watch every corner, people want to be leaders by hook or by crook. But we are there, we are watching the space and we are saying to our people to remain strong where they are. This too shall pass, the revolution and the struggle will a luta continua.”
'We all have an Ace up our sleeve': Video of Duduzane Zuma with Ace Magashule gets tongues wagging
WATCH | Duduzane Zuma hands over house to KZN flood victims
Joining musicians and the City of eThekwini to clean streets
The businessman again ditched his suit and shirt for simpler trousers, gloves and a broom when he and popular KwaZulu-Natal musicians cleaned streets in Durban.
The project was led by the eThekwini municipality and Durban solid waste collectors.
The “Spring Cleaning” initiative was joined by mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, deputy mayor Phumlani Mavundla and artists from Afrotainment led by owner Mthokozi “DJ Tira” Khathi and volunteers.
“This initiative is more than cleaning and awareness. It’s about social cohesion and introducing people from different environments to something that should be done as a humanitarian process, as opposed to waiting for cleanup day or Spring Day.
“It should be a lifestyle for all of us because we can’t wait for other people to come and clean up our mess. We need to be part of cleaning up our communities.”
ANC presidential hopeful Duduzane Zuma joins musicians and City of eThekwini to clean streets
