“Interpol South Africa, therefore, takes this opportunity to enlighten members of the public about the mandate and recruitment process of Interpol. The National Central Bureau (NCB), whose offices are based in Pretoria, is the police service’s lead agency for transnational police investigations linked to South Africa.
“It is a source of international intelligence information enabling police to address South Africa’s crime challenges from a global perspective. It is staffed by trained police officers and support staff who joined the police service through the applicable recruitment processes.”
Mathe said NCB employees in Pretoria assist police with investigations beyond South Africa’s borders. They also share police intelligence with NCB globally to detect emerging crime trends that could affect South Africa.
“Interpol SA urges the public to be vigilant and not fall for any job scam.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Interpol SA hit by an online job scam
Image: 123RF
Scammers have taken to the internet to lure unsuspecting victims into attempting to land bogus jobs at Interpol’s South African office.
The office warned job seekers about the online scam in a statement on Friday.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe alerted the public about “inaccurate and false reporting of Interpol information on a news agency website called the Malaysiadigest.com”.
Mathe said the scam has been reported to Interpol’s headquarters in Lyon, France.
“In an article headlined ‘take the first step to join Interpol South Africa’, inaccurate salary figures are grossly inflated and overstated,” said Mathe.
Something fishy as Interpol hunts Swapo ‘paymaster’ who fled to SA
“Interpol South Africa, therefore, takes this opportunity to enlighten members of the public about the mandate and recruitment process of Interpol. The National Central Bureau (NCB), whose offices are based in Pretoria, is the police service’s lead agency for transnational police investigations linked to South Africa.
“It is a source of international intelligence information enabling police to address South Africa’s crime challenges from a global perspective. It is staffed by trained police officers and support staff who joined the police service through the applicable recruitment processes.”
Mathe said NCB employees in Pretoria assist police with investigations beyond South Africa’s borders. They also share police intelligence with NCB globally to detect emerging crime trends that could affect South Africa.
“Interpol SA urges the public to be vigilant and not fall for any job scam.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'Sensitive investigations' on the go in alleged Israeli gang trial
Interpol SA tracks down fugitives wanted in Ireland for double murder
Extradition of Israeli fugitive discussed at first court appearance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos