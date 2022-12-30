South Africa

Interpol SA hit by an online job scam

30 December 2022 - 11:33
Interpol SA has warned job seekers about an online scam luring unsuspecting victims to bogus jobs at its Pretoria office.
Scammers have taken to the internet to lure unsuspecting victims into attempting to land bogus jobs at Interpol’s South African office.

The office warned job seekers about the online scam in a statement on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe alerted the public about “inaccurate and false reporting of Interpol information on a news agency website called the Malaysiadigest.com”.

Mathe said the scam has been reported to Interpol’s headquarters in Lyon, France.

“In an article headlined ‘take the first step to join Interpol South Africa’, inaccurate salary figures are grossly inflated and overstated,” said Mathe.

“Interpol South Africa, therefore, takes this opportunity to enlighten members of the public about the mandate and recruitment process of Interpol. The National Central Bureau (NCB), whose offices are based in Pretoria, is the police service’s lead agency for transnational police investigations linked to South Africa.

“It is a source of international intelligence information enabling police to address South Africa’s crime challenges from a global perspective. It is staffed by trained police officers and support staff who joined the police service through the applicable recruitment processes.”

Mathe said NCB employees in Pretoria assist police with investigations beyond South Africa’s borders. They also share police intelligence with NCB globally to detect emerging crime trends that could affect South Africa.

“Interpol SA urges the public to be vigilant and not fall for any job scam.” 

