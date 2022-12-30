South Africa

Load-shedding to be suspended on New Year's Eve

30 December 2022 - 12:44
Eskom has announced that stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until 5am tomorrow morning.
Eskom has announced that stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until 5am tomorrow morning.
Image: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

There will be no load-shedding as South Africa moves into the new year.

Eskom said on Friday load-shedding will be suspended from 4pm on Saturday until 5am on Monday.

Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday. “Thereafter, stage 2 will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on December 31.”

“Load-shedding will then be suspended until 5am on Monday, whereafter stage 2 will be implemented until further notice.” 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Load-shedding cranked up to stage 3 and 4 until further notice

Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm daily, with stage 4 from 4pm until 5am.
News
1 day ago

Power Krusher: Load-shedding shuts KFC stores and messes with the menu

No lights, so KFC for dinner? Maybe not.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Happy New Year? Sorry, no

2023 promises to be more of the same — load-shedding, rising interest rates and desperate criminals.
Opinion & Analysis
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Father wins court order to emigrate with his minor daughter South Africa
  2. ‘I used to drive the tanker that burst into flames in Boksburg’ South Africa
  3. BMW driver nabbed with alcohol, gun and multiple number plates in KZN South Africa
  4. 2022 in review: Sibongile Mani stole NSFAS money and sparked controversy South Africa
  5. It was her screaming in the viral video, says family of Boksburg nurse who died ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election