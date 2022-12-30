South Africa

One arrested as Gauteng police pounce on Thembisa vehicle 'chop shop'

30 December 2022 - 10:26
Suspected stolen Toyota Quantum minibuses were recovered by police at business premises in Thembisa on Thursday.
Suspected stolen Toyota Quantum minibuses were recovered by police at business premises in Thembisa on Thursday.
Image: SAPS

Parktown police arrested a 53-year-old man for alleged possession of suspected stolen vehicles when they raided a “chop shop” in Thembisa on Thursday. 

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said Operation O Kae Molao, led by Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, saw the recovery of vehicles including Toyota minibuses reported to be stolen in Gauteng and Mpumalanga. 

“Police received information about premises alleged to be used as chop shops around the Thembisa area which are storing stolen and hijacked vehicles. Multidisciplinary forces of Operation O Kae Molao pounced on the premises.

“During the search police recovered cars reported stolen in Duduza, Sebenza, Dennilton and Middleburg. Several car parts that had been tampered with, grinders suspected to be used to remove original vehicle identification numbers and stencils used to print numbers were seized.”

Masondo said the suspect will appear in the Thembisa magistrate's court.

He said detectives in Gauteng arrested more than 920 people in the operation during the tracing of wanted suspects. 

“The suspects were on the run after allegedly committing crimes that include murder, attempted murder, rape, robbery, car hijacking and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. More than 175 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested across the province as each district conducted Operation O Kae Molao.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Alleged Joburg sex worker killer is quiet, soccer-loving mechanic, says family

Police confirm the accused was arrested on rape charges in June 2021, but the charges were withdrawn, and he was released in April 2022
News
1 month ago

Police uncover Joburg chop shop for high-performance vehicles

Police also seized goods worth millions that are suspected to have been stolen from hijacked trucks.
News
1 year ago

Stripped, hijacked, stolen vehicles discovered inside Lenasia chop shop

A chop shop with six stripped stolen vehicles, including a luxury one which was towed from an accident scene, was uncovered by police at Bushkoppies ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Father wins court order to emigrate with his minor daughter South Africa
  2. ‘I used to drive the tanker that burst into flames in Boksburg’ South Africa
  3. BMW driver nabbed with alcohol, gun and multiple number plates in KZN South Africa
  4. 2022 in review: Sibongile Mani stole NSFAS money and sparked controversy South Africa
  5. It was her screaming in the viral video, says family of Boksburg nurse who died ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election