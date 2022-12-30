RFA calls for ‘thorough independent’ investigation into Boksburg blast

He questioned what an “expert in navigating heights” entailed.
“What heights would these be? Large commercial vehicles do not ascend heights (nor do the drivers need to) unless this reference is to working above 2m where specific personal protection gear and systems are required. How does ‘navigating heights’ relate to getting stuck under a bridge? Did the owner mean the driver was an ‘expert in judging heights’ vis-à-vis the height of the vehicle being driven?”
Kelly said driving a goods vehicle on roads that have gradients doesn't make anyone an “expert in heights”, and the connection with the incident is vague.
“Drivers (in terms of road traffic legislation) are not required to be ‘experts in navigating heights’. They are, however, required to control and operate a goods vehicle in a safe and responsible manner on a public road. The fleet owner (operator) is required to ensure this is done,” he said.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday said he will consider a commission of inquiry into the incident if the pace of the criminal investigation and prosecution takes too long.
A memorial service by the Gauteng provincial government is being held for the families of the victims at the Boksburg Civic Centre on Friday.
The Road Freight Association (RFA) has called for a thorough independent investigation into the Boksburg tanker explosion which claimed the lives of 27 people on Christmas Eve.
RFA CEO Gavin Kelly said: “The incident could have been avoided.
“An independent and thorough investigation needs to be done.”
He said an investigation should be done collectively or separately by the operator (transporter), consignee (the company on behalf of which the gas was being transported), the consignor (the company receiving the gas), the municipality (on whose road the incident occurred), the Gauteng department of roads and transport or the Road Traffic Management Corporation.
Driver tried 'everything in his power' to prevent casualties in Boksburg explosion: report
The driver's employer, Innovative Staffing Solutions (ISS), this week said its investigation found no negligence. The bridge height restriction boards were illegible and the driver had stopped to check if the truck and the trailer would fit under the bridge.
“Only when he was comfortable the truck and trailer would make it under the bridge, he proceeded with caution. However, the driver did not realise the incline at the bottom of the bridge would raise the back of the trailer.”
The truck became stuck under the bridge, causing the gas tank to be damaged. This released the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
ISS said the driver has a professional driving qualification working at heights, approximately seven years' experience transporting hazardous materials, and is highly knowledgeable with regard to the risks associated with transporting hazardous materials. He also holds a driver’s licence valid until January 2027, and a professional driving permit valid until January 2024.
Kelly said there were points of clarity required relating to the management of dangerous goods operations by the company.
LISTEN | 'Skin was hanging from their bodies. It was total carnage'- Horror at the scene of Boksburg tanker blast
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday said he will consider a commission of inquiry into the incident if the pace of the criminal investigation and prosecution takes too long.
A memorial service by the Gauteng provincial government is being held for the families of the victims at the Boksburg Civic Centre on Friday.
